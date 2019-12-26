Mercury drops to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave intensifies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2019 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 11:49 AM BdST
The northwestern parts of Bangladesh continue to reel under an ongoing cold wave as the mercury plunged to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia.
A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh regions, Meteorologist Arif Hossain told bdnews24.com. However, the temperature drop at Tetulia indicates that the cold spell is intensifying, he added.
Tetulia recorded the lowest temperature of the season at 9am on Thursday. In Dhaka, the mercury was at 12.5 degrees Celsius at the time.
If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold wave is blowing through.
The highest temperature in the country on Wednesday was 25 degrees Celsius in Chattogram and the maximum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 21.1 degrees Celsius.
