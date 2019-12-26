Home > Bangladesh

Mercury drops to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave intensifies

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Dec 2019 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 11:49 AM BdST

The northwestern parts of Bangladesh continue to reel under an ongoing cold wave as the mercury plunged to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia.

A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh regions, Meteorologist Arif Hossain told bdnews24.com. However, the temperature drop at Tetulia indicates that the cold spell is intensifying, he added.   

Tetulia recorded the lowest temperature of the season at 9am on Thursday. In Dhaka, the mercury was at 12.5 degrees Celsius at the time.

“Different areas of the country, especially Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram, might witness a light drizzle on Thursday evening. The temperatures in these regions might drop further as a result. But it might not lead to a cold wave,“ said Arif Hossain.

If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold wave is blowing through. 

The highest temperature in the country on Wednesday was 25 degrees Celsius in Chattogram and the maximum temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 21.1 degrees Celsius.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘Raped’ madrasa boy dies

Man, 70, found dead in Dhaka, murder suspected

Couple hacked to death, son held

Woman killed as van drives into house

Imam arrested for sexually abusing boy

Cold wave grips northwestern Bangladesh

Another cold snap, mild rains likely

Sonjit, Saddam led attacks: Nur

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.