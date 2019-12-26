Crude bomb found on Dhaka University campus
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Dec 2019 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 03:52 PM BdST
The bomb disposal unit of police has carried out a controlled explosion of a crude bomb retrieved from outside Dhaka University’s Madhu’s Canteen.
Students said they rushed out of the canteen after hearing an explosion around 10:45am on Thursday. They later found a bomb wrapped in tape and emitting smoke.
The university’s proctorial team went to the scene and informed the police about the matter. The bomb disposal unit later detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion at 12pm.
The authorities are yet to confirm how the explosive ended up there but no-one was hurt in the incident.
The university authorities will look into the matter and take appropriate measures against those involved in the incident, said Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Crude bomb found on Dhaka University campus
- Two die of burns from makeshift fires in Rangpur
- Jamalpur-Sarishabari rail services resume 6 hours after derailment
- Mercury drops to 5.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia as cold wave intensifies
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- 70-year old man found dead at Gulshan home, police suspect murder
- Man held after his parents are hacked to death in Jashore
- Woman killed as covered van crashes into house in Bogura
- Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka
- Bangladesh celebrates Christmas
Most Read
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur
- Bangladesh insist on neutral venue for Pakistan Tests
- Biman’s new Dreamliner lands in Dhaka
- Blindspot to backlash: India’s Modi and party misread the mood
- Mercury plummets to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia amid cold wave
- Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka
- Uncovered trucks raising dust, air pollution in Dhaka overnight
- Man held after his parents are hacked to death in Jashore
- Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states