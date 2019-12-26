Home > Bangladesh

Crude bomb found on Dhaka University campus

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Dec 2019 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 03:52 PM BdST

The bomb disposal unit of police has carried out a controlled explosion of a crude bomb retrieved from outside Dhaka University’s Madhu’s Canteen.

Students said they rushed out of the canteen after hearing an explosion around 10:45am on Thursday. They later found a bomb wrapped in tape and emitting smoke.

The university’s proctorial team went to the scene and informed the police about the matter. The bomb disposal unit later detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion at 12pm.

“There was a small noise at first which suggests that the bomb didn’t fully explode,” said SI Md Rois Uddin of New Market police outpost.  

The authorities are yet to confirm how the explosive ended up there but no-one was hurt in the incident.

The university authorities will look into the matter and take appropriate measures against those involved in the incident, said Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani.

