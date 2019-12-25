Woman killed as covered van crashes into house in Bogura

The accident occurred at Rabeya village under Simabari union on Wednesday morning, Sherpur Police Station OC Md Humayun Kabir said.

The deceased has been identified as Kajli Khatun, 40, wife of Gohor Ali.

She was cooking when the vehicle crashed into the house around 8am, the OC said. The victim died on the spot.

Police have seized the vehicle but could not arrest the driver or his helper.