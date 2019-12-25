Home > Bangladesh

Woman killed as covered van crashes into house in Bogura

  Bogura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Dec 2019 08:22 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 08:22 PM BdST

In a freak accident, a covered van has crashed into a house in Bogura’s Sherpur Upazila after veering off the Dhaka-Bogura Highway, killing a housewife.

The accident occurred at Rabeya village under Simabari union on Wednesday morning, Sherpur Police Station OC Md Humayun Kabir said.

The deceased has been identified as Kajli Khatun, 40, wife of Gohor Ali.

She was cooking when the vehicle crashed into the house around 8am, the OC said. The victim died on the spot.

Police have seized the vehicle but could not arrest the driver or his helper.

