Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Dec 2019 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 03:40 PM BdST

Police have arrested a mosque imam for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

The detainee, Abdullah Al Hadi, 32, is the imam of Mohammadpur Shahid Park Central Jame Mosque.

Following a complaint filed by the victim, the imam was detained from the mosque on Tuesday, said Abdul Latif, chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.

The victim, a student of a madrasa in Shyamoli, went to the imam on Monday to seek his help in bearing the expenditure for his mother’s treatment, according to the complaint.

“The imam asked the boy to meet him again on Tuesday morning. Later, he took the boy into his room and abused him sexually,” OC Latif said citing the complaint. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Imam arrested for sexually abusing boy

Cold wave grips northwestern Bangladesh

Another cold snap, mild rains likely

Sonjit, Saddam led attacks: Nur

3 die in Kushtia road crash

10 to die for Mymensingh murder

2 die in Kushtia train accident

Case against 43 over attacks on Nur

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.