Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka

The detainee, Abdullah Al Hadi, 32, is the imam of Mohammadpur Shahid Park Central Jame Mosque.

Following a complaint filed by the victim, the imam was detained from the mosque on Tuesday, said Abdul Latif, chief of Mohammadpur Police Station.

The victim, a student of a madrasa in Shyamoli, went to the imam on Monday to seek his help in bearing the expenditure for his mother’s treatment, according to the complaint.

“The imam asked the boy to meet him again on Tuesday morning. Later, he took the boy into his room and abused him sexually,” OC Latif said citing the complaint.