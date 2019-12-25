Police arrest mosque imam for sexually abusing boy in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Dec 2019 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 03:40 PM BdST
Police have arrested a mosque imam for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.
The detainee, Abdullah Al Hadi, 32, is the imam of Mohammadpur Shahid Park Central Jame Mosque.
The victim, a student of a madrasa in Shyamoli, went to the imam on Monday to seek his help in bearing the expenditure for his mother’s treatment, according to the complaint.
“The imam asked the boy to meet him again on Tuesday morning. Later, he took the boy into his room and abused him sexually,” OC Latif said citing the complaint.
