Mercury plummets to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Tetulia amid cold wave

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Dec 2019 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 12:13 PM BdST

Another cold wave has prematurely hit the northwestern part of Bangladesh with the mercury dropping to 6.2 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia.

A mild cold wave is sweeping through Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and Tangail and Kushtia districts, Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told bdnews24.com.

"Different areas of the country, especially Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram, might witness light rainfall for two days, starting from Thursday. The temperature may drop slightly as a result. The cold wave may also reach a moderate level.”

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Tetulia at 9.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. In Dhaka, the mercury was at 13.2 degrees Celsius at the time.

Meteorologists had hinted that another cold wave might arrive in the country on Dec 28, after moderate rainfall on Dec 26 and 27. However, the cold wave has arrived ahead of time.

