Man held after his parents are hacked to death in Jashore
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Dec 2019 08:44 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 08:44 PM BdST
Locals have caught and hand to police a 30-year-old man after the murders of his parents in Jashore’s Chougachha Upazila.
The residents of Ramkrishnapur villege under Sukhpukuria union alleged the man, ‘Milon’, hacked his father ‘Mohiruddin’, 65, and mother Aina Begum, 50, around 12pm on Wednesday.
Milon was a drug addict, said Tarique Hossain Babul, a member of the local union council.
Babul said the residents of nearby Rajapur Barabari village chased and caught Milon when he was fleeing.
Chougachha Police Station OC Rifat Khan Rajib said he went to the area after hearing about the incident.
Milon was brought to the police station later, he said.
The motive behind the killings was still unclear, the OC added.
