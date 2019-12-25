Home > Bangladesh

Madrasa boy dies allegedly after rape in Faridpur 

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Dec 2019 11:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 11:40 PM BdST

An 8-year-old madrasa student has died allegedly after being raped in Faridpur’s Charbhadrasan.

The boy, Abdur Rahman, was a grade three student of Abdul Shikder Dangi Madrasa. His family live at Rangardia village in Salotha Upazila.

Md Abdullah, a teacher of the institution, said Rahman was vomiting while doing Wudu before Fazr prayers.

He was taken to the Upazila Health Complex first and then transferred to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital when his condition deteriorated. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

“Evidence of sexual abuse has initially been found. The body has been sent to the morgue for post-mortem examination,” Dr Wahiduzzaman said. 

“It’s clear Rahman was tortured,” his father Abdus Sobhan said.

He demanded punishment of those responsible for the death of his child.

Police have detained a teacher of the madrasa and two other students for questioning.

“We will take the next steps after interrogations and getting the post-mortem examination report,” Charbhadrasan Police Station OC Harun Or Rashid said.

