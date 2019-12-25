Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh celebrates Christmas

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Dec 2019 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 01:44 PM BdST

Christians in Bangladesh are celebrating Christmas to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Churches across Bangladesh have been illuminated and decorated with flowers. Various programmes are being held in houses and hotels.
 
Celebrations began on Tuesday night with prayers at various churches. A Christmas prayer was held at St Mary's Cathedral Church in Kakrail on Wednesday. 
 
Jesus Christ will return to redeem people from injustice, violence, hatred, persecution, oppression, poverty, terrorism and fanaticism, Archbishop Patrick D'Rozario said.
 
Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate Christmas messages on the occasion.
 
Christ had called wayward people to the path of truth and justice and taught people to live through peace, love, service, forgiveness, compassion, sympathy and justice, said Hamid in his statement.
 
“Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and it is has existed here for a very long time”
 
He urged people to make their own contribution to maintaining communal harmony across the country.
 
Prime Minister Hasina called for building a happy and prosperous Bangladesh by keeping the bonds of communal harmony intact.
 
"We will all celebrate this festival together, irrespective of religion. Our Constitution guarantees equal rights for people of all religions and castes. We have all fought for Bangladesh’s independence. So this country belongs to all of us. ”
 
A public holiday is being observed on Wednesday. The police have put in place several layers of security across churches for a peaceful observation of the event. 

