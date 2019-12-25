Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Dec 2019 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 01:38 AM BdST
Temperature has started to rise with the sun peeking through the clouds sometimes in the past two days following a cold snap, but the Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of cold after rains.
Different parts of Bangladesh may experience mild rains on Thursday and Friday, meteorologist Omar Faruk told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
“Temperature will go down if it rains. A cold wave may sweep over the country then,” he added.
The lowest temperature was recorded in Panchagarh’s Tentulia at 9.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning.
In Dhaka, the mercury was at 13.2 degrees Celsius at the time. The capital’s temperature also went as high as 22 degrees Celsius.
Teknaf experienced the maximum temperature at 27.8 degrees Celsius.
Moderate to thick fog may wrap places from midnight to morning.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged but day temperature may rise slightly over the country.
Thick fog forced the authorities to stop ferry crossings on the Daulatdia-Paturia and Shimulia-Kathalbari routes for several hours early on Tuesday morning.
The number of patients, mostly children and the elderly, coming to hospitals with cold-related diseases has increased across Bangladesh.
The Department of Agricultural Extension has issued emergency instructions to the farmers on ways to save crops from cold wave and fog.
