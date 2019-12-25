Home > Bangladesh

70-year old man found dead at Gulshan home, police suspect murder

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Dec 2019 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 11:23 PM BdST

Police have recovered the body of a senior citizen at his home in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

They suspect Shah Tobarok Hossain, 70, has been murdered.

Police recovered the body from his flat on the third floor of a building in Niketan Residential Area on Wednesday, Quazi Shafiul Islam, an inspector at Tejgaon Industrial Zone Police Station, said.

There was a wound mark on Tobaorok’s head, the inspector said.

The victim lived in the flat alone for a long time while his wife lived in Mohakhali with their three daughters. Their son lives abroad.

Police were interrogating the house help, guard and Tobarok’s adopted son over the incident, Inspector Shafiul said.

Tobarok owned a building styled ‘Mama Plaza’ in Mohakhali.

