Two security guards ‘confess’ to killing Chinese businessman in Dhaka ‘for money’

Abdur Rauf, 26, and Enamul Haque, 27, said in the statements on Monday that they had strangled Gaoxian Hui and buried him in an empty place of the building after snatching away his handbag full of money.

Hui’s chauffeur called police when he saw a part of the body on Dec 11 and the law enforcers then recovered it.

Hee lived with his family on the fifth floor of the 10-storey building.

Police arrested Rauf and Enamul at Gulshan on Dec 17 but did not give details.

Metropolitan magistrates Tofazzal Hossain and Mohammad Jasim recorded the duo’s statements following their grilling in custody for four days.

Officials at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Prosecution Division, citing Rauf and Enamul’s statements, said the two security guards of the building No. 82 on road No. 23 in the neighbourhood had seen many times that Hui carried a lot of money in his handbag as he paid his chauffeur and others in cash.

The duo said they had targeted Hui for the money because it was difficult for them to run their families with monthly salary of Tk 6,200, according to the officials, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Hui was involved in stone business and invested in many projects, including the Padma Bridge and Payra port.

He had some Chinese partners along with Bangladeshis, and a Bangladeshi man had embezzled $550,000 or over Tk 46 million from Hui, according to the police, who had initially suspected that the culprits murdered him to embezzle his properties and money.

Zhang Shn-Hong, a friend of Hui, started a case against unidentified assailants over his murder with Banani police on Dec 11.