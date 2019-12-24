Two security guards ‘confess’ to killing Chinese businessman in Dhaka ‘for money’
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 02:46 AM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 02:46 AM BdST
The two security guards arrested over the murder of a Chinese businessman in Dhaka’s Banani have given statements in court “confessing” to killing him “for money”.
Abdur Rauf, 26, and Enamul Haque, 27, said in the statements on Monday that they had strangled Gaoxian Hui and buried him in an empty place of the building after snatching away his handbag full of money.
Hui’s chauffeur called police when he saw a part of the body on Dec 11 and the law enforcers then recovered it.
Hee lived with his family on the fifth floor of the 10-storey building.
Police arrested Rauf and Enamul at Gulshan on Dec 17 but did not give details.
Metropolitan magistrates Tofazzal Hossain and Mohammad Jasim recorded the duo’s statements following their grilling in custody for four days.
The duo said they had targeted Hui for the money because it was difficult for them to run their families with monthly salary of Tk 6,200, according to the officials, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
Hui was involved in stone business and invested in many projects, including the Padma Bridge and Payra port.
He had some Chinese partners along with Bangladeshis, and a Bangladeshi man had embezzled $550,000 or over Tk 46 million from Hui, according to the police, who had initially suspected that the culprits murdered him to embezzle his properties and money.
Zhang Shn-Hong, a friend of Hui, started a case against unidentified assailants over his murder with Banani police on Dec 11.
WARNING:
