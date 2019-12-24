Two die as train hits trolley in Kushtia

The incident took place in the Upazila’s Katdahachar village near the Poradaha Railway Junction around 10 am on Tuesday, according to Poradaha Staition Master Shariful Islam.

A trolley carrying soil for a nearby brick kiln was passing through the unmanned railway crossing when a Rajshahi-bound train from Khulna ploughed into it, said Shariful.

“The two trolley operators were killed on the spot.”

The train remains rooted to the spot as the crumpled trolley is stuck under its front plate, according to the station master.

“As far as we’ve heard, the accident occurred when the trolley was crossing the rail line illegally,” said Mirpur Police OC Abul Kalam.

“We haven’t yet found out who owned the trolley so we can’t confirm the identities of the victims,” he added.