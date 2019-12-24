Three Muktijuddho Mancha leaders remanded over attacks on DUCSU VP Nur

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Haque issued the order on Tuesday after police sought five days to question them in custody.

Among the detainees, Muktijuddha Mancha's General Secretary Al Mamun and its Dhaka University unit's General Secretary Yasin Arafat Turjo on Monday while the organisation's Office Secretary Mehedi Hasan Shanto was apprehended on Tuesday.

Al Mamun and Turjo are listed as suspects in the case started by the police on Monday but Shanto was not named included.