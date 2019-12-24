Home > Bangladesh

Three Muktijuddho Mancha leaders remanded over attacks on DUCSU VP Nur

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Dec 2019 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 04:19 PM BdST

Police have been granted three days to grill three Muktijuddho Mancha leaders arrested in a case involving attempted murder charges stemming from the attacks on DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and his associates.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Haque issued the order on Tuesday after police sought five days to question them in custody.

Among the detainees, Muktijuddha Mancha's General Secretary Al Mamun and its Dhaka University unit's General Secretary Yasin Arafat Turjo on Monday while the organisation's Office Secretary Mehedi Hasan Shanto was apprehended on Tuesday.

Al Mamun and Turjo are listed as suspects in the case started by the police on Monday but Shanto was not named included. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

10 to die for Mymensingh murder

2 die in Kushtia train accident

Case against 43 over attacks on Nur

River transport services resume on Padma

Dhaka Bar introduces ‘digital’ vakalatnama

Chinese man was killed ‘by 'watchmen'

Licences of products from 13 firms revoked

Army man dies in Khulna road crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.