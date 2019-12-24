Home > Bangladesh

Three die in collision between truck and autorickshaw in Kushtia

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Dec 2019 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 04:51 PM BdST

Three people have been killed after a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Kushtia’s Bheramara Upazila.

The accident took place on the Pabna-Ishwardi Highway around 3:15pm on Tuesday, said Bheramara Police OC Shuvo Prokash Faruk.

The driver and passengers of the autorickshaw died in the crash but they are yet to be identified by the authorities.

