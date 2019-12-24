Home > Bangladesh

Police start case against 43 over attacks on DUCSU VP Nur

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Dec 2019 12:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 01:49 PM BdST

Police have started a case against 43 suspects over the attacks on DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and his associates on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday. 

Eight people, including two arrested leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha, are named in the case involving charges of attempted murder, among others, recorded by Shahbagh police on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner Sazzadur Rahman of the DMP’s Ramna Divison.

The remaining 35 suspects were listed as unidentified, he added.

Six of the named suspects are leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha. They are: Muktijuddho Mancha's President Aminul Islam Bulbul, General Secretary Al Mamun, its Dhaka University Branch President ASM Al Sonet, General Secretary Yasin Arafat Turjo,  F Rahman Hall Branch General Secretary Imran Sarkar and central leader Mahbub Hasan Niloy.

Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday.

A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists were spotted during the attack.

A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to hospital for treatment after the attacks.

Police later arrested Al Mamun and Turjo in connection with the incident.

