Police start case against 43 over attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 12:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 01:49 PM BdST
Police have started a case against 43 suspects over the attacks on DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and his associates on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday.
Eight people, including two arrested leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha, are named in the case involving charges of attempted murder, among others, recorded by Shahbagh police on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner Sazzadur Rahman of the DMP’s Ramna Divison.
The remaining 35 suspects were listed as unidentified, he added.
Six of the named suspects are leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha. They are: Muktijuddho Mancha's President Aminul Islam Bulbul, General Secretary Al Mamun, its Dhaka University Branch President ASM Al Sonet, General Secretary Yasin Arafat Turjo, F Rahman Hall Branch General Secretary Imran Sarkar and central leader Mahbub Hasan Niloy.
Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday.
A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists were spotted during the attack.
A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to hospital for treatment after the attacks.
Police later arrested Al Mamun and Turjo in connection with the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ferry operations resume on Padma routes as fog lifts
- Dhaka Bar introduces ‘digital’ vakalatnama with QR code, photo to stop fake lawyers
- Two security guards ‘confess’ to killing Chinese businessman in Dhaka ‘for money’
- BSTI revokes licences of products from 13 companies
- Army man killed, six injured in Khulna road accident
- Both Dhaka mayors hopeful of AL ticket in election
- Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- Protesters lay siege to Rangamati council over land rights
- Farabi taken off life support after health improves
- Man killed in alleged gunfight in Noakhali
Most Read
- Modi's party loses Indian state election amid protests over citizenship law
- Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar; friend arrested
- BNP enters Dhaka city election race with rigging, fairness fears
- Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiralling 737 MAX crisis
- Army man killed, 12 injured in Khulna road accident
- Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case
- BSTI revokes licences of products from nine companies
- Farabi taken off life support after health improves
- Indian Muslims wave national flag to show protest is not anti-India