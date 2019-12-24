PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md Badrul Hasan Babul on Tuesday confirmed that the results of the Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayee exams will be announced on that date.



And two officials of education ministry and Dhaka Education Board provided confirmation that the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JSC) results will also be released on the same day.



The copies of the results will be presented to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain and Education Minister Dipu Moni on Dec 31.



Later, the ministers will highlight different aspects of the results at a media briefing at the Secretariat in the afternoon.



The results will be published after the media briefing.



The students who were expelled from the PEC exams before being allowed to retake the tests in line with a High Court order, will also recieve their results on Dec 31, according to an official of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.