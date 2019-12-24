Home > Bangladesh

PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Dec 2019 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 05:10 PM BdST

The results of the school certificate examinations for fifth and eighth graders are set to be published on Dec 31.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md Badrul Hasan Babul on Tuesday confirmed that the results of the Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayee exams will be announced on that date.

And two officials of education ministry and Dhaka Education Board provided confirmation that the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JSC) results will also be released on the same day.

The copies of the results will be presented to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain and Education Minister Dipu Moni on Dec 31.

Later, the ministers will highlight different aspects of the results at a media briefing at the Secretariat in the afternoon.

The results will be published after the media briefing.

The students who were expelled from the PEC exams before being allowed to retake the tests in line with a High Court order, will also recieve their results on Dec 31, according to an official of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

10 to die for Mymensingh murder

2 die in Kushtia train accident

Case against 43 over attacks on Nur

River transport services resume on Padma

Dhaka Bar introduces ‘digital’ vakalatnama

Chinese man was killed ‘by 'watchmen'

Licences of products from 13 firms revoked

Army man dies in Khulna road crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.