DUCSU VP Nur accuses BCL leaders Sonjit, Saddam of leading attacks

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Dec 2019 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 10:13 PM BdST

DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur has made a police complaint naming 37 people, including the two top leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit, over the attacks on him and his followers.

Akhtar Hossain, the social services secretary to Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU, went to the Shahbagh Police Station on Tuesday to start a case on behalf of Nur, who is injured along with at least 27 others.

The law enforcers recorded it as a complaint and will investigate it along with a case started by the police over the incident, OC Abul Hasan said.

On Sunday, Nur and other members of his group - the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights - came under attack in and outside the DUCSU following arguments with leaders of the so-called Muktijuddho Mancha and BCL.

After the first argument with the Mancha leaders outside the building, Nur and his supporters took shelter inside locking the main gate.

In the complaint, Nur said they had locked the gate when the stick-wielding Mancha activists had launched an attack on them.

Later, BCL activists led by their Dhaka University unit President Sonjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain, who is also the assistant general secretary to DUCSU, entered the building and assaulted the activists of Nur’s council, according to the complaint.

Besides Sonjit and Saddam, Nur named Muktijuddha Mancha's General Secretary Al Mamun, Office Secretary Mehedi Hasan Shanto, and its Dhaka University unit General Secretary Yasin Arafat Turjo, the three who have already been remanded in police custody over the attacks.

The others named in the complaint are all either BCL or Mancha leaders.

Police named eight people – all leaders of the Mancha - and accused 35 unidentified others in the case over the attacks.

