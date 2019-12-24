Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Cox’s Bazar

The incident took place in Boro Habirchora area in Teknaf Sadar Union in the early hours of Tuesday, according to RAB-15 Teknaf Camp Company Commander Lt Mirza Shahed Mahtab.

The dead man has been identified as Mohammad Rubel. He had been implicated in various cases with Teknaf police station, including drug and arms trafficking, robbery, said RAB.

A RAB team conducted an early-morning drive in Boro Habirchora after being tipped off about a large consignment of methamphetamine-based yaba tablets arriving in the area, said Mirza Shahed.

“When RAB personnel reached the spot, the drug traffickers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. A bullet-ridden Rubel was found on the spot at the end of the gunfight.”

Rubel was subsequently rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Mirza.

The RAB recovered 10,000 yaba pills, a gun and three bullets from the scene, he said.