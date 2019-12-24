Drivers, including government staffers, fined for honking at silent zone
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 08:32 PM BdST
Drivers, including those driving government cars, have been fined for honking at the silent zone near the Secretariat.
Executive Magistrate of the Department of Environment Kazi Tamjid Ahmed ran a mobile court on Tuesday and fined 14 drivers, four of them driving government vehicles, at the silent zone near the Secretariat.
One of the fined drivers was at the wheel of a car that belongs to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The mobile court fined seven cars and as many motorcycles for honking in a silent zone.
They were charged Tk 3,700 each. Some of the others admitted the mistake and the court let go of them with a warning.
On Dec 17, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahabuddin opened the silent zone surrounding the Secretariat. The mobile court drive was operated in the area for three days.
Md Shaju, the driver of a car of the environment ministry, was fined Tk 300. Another driver fined was driving the car of the PA to state minister for women and children affairs.
According to the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, first time offenders honking in a silent zone can be given one month jail and Tk 5,000 in fine. A repeat offender can be given six months’ jail or 10,000 in fine or both.
"I didn't know that I will be fined for honking in this neighbourhood. They should have informed everyone before operating the mobile court," a driver who was slapped with a fine told bdnews24.com.
"It was a minimum fine imposed just to warn people so that they stop honking in the neighbourhood near the Secretariat. The amount of the fine will increase gradually," Magistrate Tamjid Ahmed told the journalists.
