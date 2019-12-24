Dhaka Bar introduces ‘digital’ vakalatnama with QR code, photo to stop fake lawyers

Launched experimentally last Thursday, the initiative will officially start on Jan 2, the association’s President Gazi Md Shah Alam told bdnews24.com on Monday.

The new vakalatnama contains QR code along with the lawyer’s photo and membership number of the association.

By scanning the QR Code, anyone will know the lawyer’s details like name and address, dates of registration with the Bangladesh Bar Council and membership of the association.

The association has set up three booths to sell the new vakalatnama at Tk 220.

Anyone can buy the document by providing the membership number of a lawyer at the booths.

New bail bond will also be available there, Shah Alam said.

The old vakalatnama and bail bond will be allowed in court, but the association will not print these anymore, according to the lawyers’ leader.