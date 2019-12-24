Home > Bangladesh

10 get death for murder of pharmacy owner in Mymensingh

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Dec 2019 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 01:58 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has sentenced 10 people to death for the murder of a pharmacy owner in Mymensingh's Nandail 12 years ago.

Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman delivered the verdict on Tuesday. Seven other suspects were acquitted as their involvement in the crime could not be proved.

According to the case dossier, drug store owner Mazharul Islam Paltan died from blows to his head and forehead at shop at some point between Feb 28 and Mar 1, 2017. The asssailants later locked up the shop with Paltan's body inside.

Paltan's sister Beauty Akhter later started a case over the incident with Nandail police on March 1. Police subsequently filed charges against 18 suspects on Jan 31, 2008.

