10 get death for murder of pharmacy owner in Mymensingh
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 01:58 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced 10 people to death for the murder of a pharmacy owner in Mymensingh's Nandail 12 years ago.
Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman delivered the verdict on Tuesday. Seven other suspects were acquitted as their involvement in the crime could not be proved.
According to the case dossier, drug store owner Mazharul Islam Paltan died from blows to his head and forehead at shop at some point between Feb 28 and Mar 1, 2017. The asssailants later locked up the shop with Paltan's body inside.
Paltan's sister Beauty Akhter later started a case over the incident with Nandail police on March 1. Police subsequently filed charges against 18 suspects on Jan 31, 2008.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ferry operations resume on Padma routes as fog lifts
- Dhaka Bar introduces ‘digital’ vakalatnama with QR code, photo to stop fake lawyers
- Two security guards ‘confess’ to killing Chinese businessman in Dhaka ‘for money’
- BSTI revokes licences of products from 13 companies
- Army man killed, six injured in Khulna road accident
- Both Dhaka mayors hopeful of AL ticket in election
- Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- Protesters lay siege to Rangamati council over land rights
- Farabi taken off life support after health improves
- Man killed in alleged gunfight in Noakhali
Most Read
- Modi's party loses Indian state election amid protests over citizenship law
- Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar; friend arrested
- BNP enters Dhaka city election race with rigging, fairness fears
- Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiralling 737 MAX crisis
- Army man killed, 12 injured in Khulna road accident
- Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case
- BSTI revokes licences of products from nine companies
- Farabi taken off life support after health improves
- Indian Muslims wave national flag to show protest is not anti-India