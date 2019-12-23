Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar; friend arrested

The deceased, Swarna Rashid, 21, lived in Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar. The daughter of a businessman was preparing for A Level tests.

Her friends took her to Cox’s Bazar General Hospital on Friday evening when she fell ill. Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station Inspector Mohammad Khairuzzaman said.

They took her away after her brief treatment and when they brought her back again she had already died, the inspector said.

They told the doctors that Swarna had fallen ill after overdosing on drugs at the hotel, Khairuzzaman said.

Forensic doctors have collected samples to check whether Swarna took excessive yaba, the methamphetamine-based drug smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar mainly through Teknaf border in Cox’s Bazar.

The doctors will also conduct tests to determine if she had been raped, the inspector said.

Police arrested her friend Wali Ahmed Khan at the hospital but the others had fled, he said.

Quoting the family, Khauairuzzaman said Swarna left home on Thursday afternoon saying she was going to visit her maternal uncle.