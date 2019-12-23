Home > Bangladesh

Protesters lay siege to Rangamati council over land rights

  Fazle Elahi, Rangamati Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Dec 2019 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 03:16 PM BdST

A group of activists has laid siege to the Rangamati Hill District Council, demanding amendments to the Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Settlement Commission Act passed in 2001.

The protesters who grouped under Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad gathered in front of the council’s building on Sunday, obstructing traffic on a highway.

The meeting of CHT Land Dispute Settlement Commission, which was scheduled to be held around 10am at the district office of the commission in Rangamati, started an hour late, due to the protests.

Justice Anwarul Haque, chairman of the commission, met the protesters after he had arrived at the council offices to attend the meeting.

He held a separate meeting with the protesters and announced that the commission will not take any decision violating the country’s law and constitution. He also promised to ask the government to take steps over the demands for amendments.

Following the announcement, the members of Nagorik Parishad suspended the protests after submitting a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar

Protect maritime borders at any cost: PM

Dhaka city polls on Jan 30

Adieu, Sir Fazle

Burnt machinery at the Prime Pet and Plastic Industries Limited at Chunkutia in Dhaka's Keraniganj. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

10 Keraniganj victims in critical condition

Cold spell to relent soon: Met Office

Man dies in Noakhali 'shootout'

Condolences pour in for Sir Fazle

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.