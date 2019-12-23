Protesters lay siege to Rangamati council over land rights
Fazle Elahi, Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2019 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 03:16 PM BdST
A group of activists has laid siege to the Rangamati Hill District Council, demanding amendments to the Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Settlement Commission Act passed in 2001.
The protesters who grouped under Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad gathered in front of the council’s building on Sunday, obstructing traffic on a highway.
Justice Anwarul Haque, chairman of the commission, met the protesters after he had arrived at the council offices to attend the meeting.
Following the announcement, the members of Nagorik Parishad suspended the protests after submitting a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
