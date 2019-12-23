Protesters lay siege to Rangamati council over land rights

The protesters who grouped under Parbatya Chattogram Nagorik Parishad gathered in front of the council’s building on Sunday, obstructing traffic on a highway.

The meeting of CHT Land Dispute Settlement Commission, which was scheduled to be held around 10am at the district office of the commission in Rangamati, started an hour late, due to the protests.

Justice Anwarul Haque, chairman of the commission, met the protesters after he had arrived at the council offices to attend the meeting.

He held a separate meeting with the protesters and announced that the commission will not take any decision violating the country’s law and constitution. He also promised to ask the government to take steps over the demands for amendments.

Following the announcement, the members of Nagorik Parishad suspended the protests after submitting a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.