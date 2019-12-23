Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2019 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 04:03 PM BdST
Police have arrested two leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha with alleged ties to attacks on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and others.
Al Mamun and Yasir Arafat Turjo, leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha, were arrested in Shahbagh on Monday, said Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police M Abdul Baten.
Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday. A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists were spotted during the attack.
A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to hospital for treatment after the attacks.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Protesters lay siege to Rangamati council over land rights
- Farabi taken off life support after health improves
- Man killed in alleged gunfight in Noakhali
- Cold spell shows signs of let-up
- Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar; friend arrested
- Protect maritime borders at all costs, Hasina tells navy
- EC sets Jan 30 for Dhaka city polls
- Bangladesh bids final farewell to Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
- Keraniganj fire: 10 victims fight for their lives in hospital
- Biting cold spell in Bangladesh likely to subside soon, says Met Office
Most Read
- Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar; friend arrested
- VP Nur, at least 27 followers injured in ‘BCL attacks’ at DUCSU Bhaban
- Bangladesh bids final farewell to Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
- Awami League pledges justice for assault on DUCSU VP Nur, followers
- Modi says citizenship law not anti-Muslim as protests continue across India
- EC sets Jan 30 for Dhaka city polls
- Quader sees no ‘surprise’ in retaining Awami League general secretary’s post
- Biting cold spell in Bangladesh likely to subside soon, says Met Office
- Protect maritime borders at all costs, Hasina tells navy
- Jatiya Party pulls out of by-polls to Chattogram-8