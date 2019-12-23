Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest two suspects with links to attacks on DUCSU VP Nur

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Dec 2019 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 04:03 PM BdST

Police have arrested two leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha with alleged ties to attacks on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and others.

Al Mamun and Yasir Arafat Turjo, leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha, were arrested in Shahbagh on Monday, said Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police M Abdul Baten.

Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday. A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists were spotted during the attack. 

A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to hospital for treatment after the attacks.

More to follow

