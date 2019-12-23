Man killed in alleged gunfight in Noakhali
A detained drug suspect has died in a so-called shootout with police in Noakhali’s Chatkhil Upazila.
The incident took place in Goni Mia’s Dorja area of Hatpukuria Union in the early hours of Monday, according to Chatkhil Police Station OC Anwarul Islam.
The dead man has been identified as 36-year-old Monir Hossain. He had been implicated in 16 cases, including drug trafficking, said police.
Police arrested 'drug smuggler' Monir from Parkot Union on Sunday afternoon, said OC Anwarul Islam. Afterwards, based on ‘Monir’s confessions,’ a police team conducted a raid to recover arms and drugs with him in tow.
Monir was subsequently rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said the OC.
Three policemen were injured in the raid, he said.
Police have recovered one LG, four rounds of bullets, a sharp weapon and 50 methamphetamine-based yaba tablets from spot.
