Home > Bangladesh

Man killed in alleged gunfight in Noakhali

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Dec 2019 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 12:02 PM BdST

A detained drug suspect has died in a so-called shootout with police in Noakhali’s Chatkhil Upazila.

The incident took place in Goni Mia’s Dorja area of Hatpukuria Union in the early hours of Monday, according to Chatkhil Police Station OC Anwarul Islam.

The dead man has been identified as 36-year-old Monir Hossain. He had been implicated in 16 cases, including drug trafficking, said police.

Police arrested 'drug smuggler' Monir from Parkot Union on Sunday afternoon, said OC Anwarul Islam. Afterwards, based on ‘Monir’s confessions,’ a police team conducted a raid to recover arms and drugs with him in tow.

"When police reached the area, Monir’s associates opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Monir was found on the spot."

Monir was subsequently rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared  him dead, said the OC.

Three policemen were injured in the raid, he said.

Police have recovered one LG, four rounds of bullets, a sharp weapon and 50 methamphetamine-based yaba tablets from spot.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar

Protect maritime borders at any cost: PM

Dhaka city polls on Jan 30

Adieu, Sir Fazle

Burnt machinery at the Prime Pet and Plastic Industries Limited at Chunkutia in Dhaka's Keraniganj. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

10 Keraniganj victims in critical condition

Cold spell to relent soon: Met Office

Man dies in Noakhali 'shootout'

Condolences pour in for Sir Fazle

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.