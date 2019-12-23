Farabi taken off life support after health improves

Preparations are underway to transfer him to the Neurology ward from Intensive Care Unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, the hospital’s director.

“A total of five are currently in the hospital. Their health conditions have improved.”

Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights Joint Convener Tuhin Farabi is a student of a private university.

The remaining four undergoing treatment at the hospital are: DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights leader Faruk Hossain, APM Sohail and Aminur.

“Farabi’s life support has been removed. But he is badly injured and has a lot of stiches in his body. Nur is fairly healthy now. Sohail and Aminur are doing better than before but they also needed stitches in different areas of their bodies,” said Hasan Al Mamun, the convenor of the council.

Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban in Dhaka University campus on Sunday. A group of BCL activists were spotted during the attack.

A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to the hospital for treatment after the attacks. The DMCH admitted 14 of them and released the rest.

Various student organisations as well as political parties have condemned the attack on Nur. He was also visited by various party leaders at the hospital.