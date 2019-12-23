Home > Bangladesh

Farabi taken off life support after health improves

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Dec 2019 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 02:20 PM BdST

The life support of Tuhin Farabi, who was injured in attacks on the Dhaka University campus, has been removed after the improvement of his health condition.

Preparations are underway to transfer him to the Neurology ward from Intensive Care Unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin, the hospital’s director.

“A total of five are currently in the hospital. Their health conditions have improved.”

Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights Joint Convener Tuhin Farabi is a student of a private university.

The remaining four undergoing treatment at the hospital are: DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights leader Faruk Hossain, APM Sohail and Aminur.

“Farabi’s life support has been removed. But he is badly injured and has a lot of stiches in his body. Nur is fairly healthy now. Sohail and Aminur are doing better than before but they also needed stitches in different areas of their bodies,” said Hasan Al Mamun, the convenor of the council.

Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban in Dhaka University campus on Sunday. A group of BCL activists were spotted during the attack.  

A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to the hospital for treatment after the attacks. The DMCH admitted 14 of them and released the rest.

Various student organisations as well as political parties have condemned the attack on Nur. He was also visited by various party leaders at the hospital.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar

Protect maritime borders at any cost: PM

Dhaka city polls on Jan 30

Adieu, Sir Fazle

Burnt machinery at the Prime Pet and Plastic Industries Limited at Chunkutia in Dhaka's Keraniganj. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

10 Keraniganj victims in critical condition

Cold spell to relent soon: Met Office

Man dies in Noakhali 'shootout'

Condolences pour in for Sir Fazle

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.