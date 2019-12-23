Home > Bangladesh

Cold spell shows signs of let-up

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Dec 2019 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 11:28 AM BdST

The temperature is beginning to rise in Dhaka with the sun peeking out through the fog and clouds after five consecutive days of biting cold spell. 

The country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 10.2 degree Celsius in Chattogram’s Sitakunda at 9am on Monday, said Meteorologist Abdur Rahman, adding Dhaka recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius at that time.

On Sunday, Jashore recorded the country’s lowest temperature of 9 degree Celsius while Dhaka recorded 12.2 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature in the country was 26.6 degree Celsius in Teknaf. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was 17.2 degree Celsius.

“The temperature will increase slightly as the day wears on and the intensity of the cold will decrease a bit," said Meteorologist Aftab Uddin.

There is a chance of moderate rainfall in various parts of the country between Dec 25 and Dec 27 but it is unlikely to intensify the cold, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Young woman from Dhaka dies in Cox’s Bazar

Protect maritime borders at any cost: PM

Dhaka city polls on Jan 30

Adieu, Sir Fazle

Burnt machinery at the Prime Pet and Plastic Industries Limited at Chunkutia in Dhaka's Keraniganj. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

10 Keraniganj victims in critical condition

Cold spell to relent soon: Met Office

Man dies in Noakhali 'shootout'

Condolences pour in for Sir Fazle

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.