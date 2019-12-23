Cold spell shows signs of let-up

The country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 10.2 degree Celsius in Chattogram’s Sitakunda at 9am on Monday, said Meteorologist Abdur Rahman, adding Dhaka recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius at that time.

On Sunday, Jashore recorded the country’s lowest temperature of 9 degree Celsius while Dhaka recorded 12.2 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature in the country was 26.6 degree Celsius in Teknaf. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was 17.2 degree Celsius.

“The temperature will increase slightly as the day wears on and the intensity of the cold will decrease a bit," said Meteorologist Aftab Uddin.

There is a chance of moderate rainfall in various parts of the country between Dec 25 and Dec 27 but it is unlikely to intensify the cold, he added.