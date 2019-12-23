Home > Bangladesh

Army man killed, six injured in Khulna road accident

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Dec 2019 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 07:13 PM BdST

A member of the Bangladesh Army has been killed in a road traffic accident that has left six others injured in Khulna’s Dumuria.

The survivors suffered “serious” injuries in the accident, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate said on Monday evening.

They were transported by a helicopter to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, it added.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.