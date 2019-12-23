Army man killed, six injured in Khulna road accident
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2019 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 07:13 PM BdST
A member of the Bangladesh Army has been killed in a road traffic accident that has left six others injured in Khulna’s Dumuria.
The survivors suffered “serious” injuries in the accident, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate said on Monday evening.
They were transported by a helicopter to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, it added.
