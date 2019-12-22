Protect maritime borders at all costs, Hasina tells navy

She addressed the trainee officers of the navy during the President Parade at Chattogram Naval Academy on Sunday.

The importance of the maritime borders has increased after the settlement of disputes with Myanmar and India, according to the prime minister.

"Our navy has to safeguard the sovereignty of our maritime borders at all cost."

"Navy officers have always worked together with the civil administration when it comes to natural disasters and national crises at the coastal areas. I urge them all to come forward and cooperate in order to serve the national interest," said Hasina.

The prime minister reminded the officers that the rigorous training they are undertaking is only the start of their service to the nation.

"You have to be well prepared to protect the country together with the army and the air force with honesty, proper leadership and sacrifice."

Highlighting the government's 'Forces Goal 2030' programme that her government drew up in 2009, Hasina said: "We have added 27 warships to our navy fleet during the three terms of our government. We have introduced skilled navy commando and recovery units, including special warfare diving and salvage command and navy aviation wing."

"We added two modern submarines to the fleet in 2017 and made it a full three-dimensional navy," she said.

The government is focused on the development of the navy so that its officers are equipped with the required skills to confront the challenges of the 21st century considering the regional geo-political landscape, said Hasina.