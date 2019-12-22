Keraniganj fire: 10 victims fight for their lives in hospital

Two of the victims are in critical condition at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery while the others are undergoing treatment in the HDU of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit.

A deadly fire ripped through the Prime Pet and Plastic Industry factory in Keraniganj’s Chunkutia on Dec 11. Firemen recovered one body from the debris of the factory on the day of the incident as the others died in hospital.

The death toll from the incident currently stands at 22.

"Two of the patients are on life support with 50 percent burns on their bodies. The other eight are also not out of danger," said Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the DMCH’s burns unit.

There has been a slight improvement in the condition of ‘Shohag’, a 25-year-old victim of the fire receiving treatment at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute, according to his wife ‘Champa’.

"He is doing a bit better than before. He can move now and speak to me. The treatment here is very good," she said.

Another factory worker Feroz Uddin, 39, is being treated at the same hospital. A gas cylinder dropped to the ground and exploded, igniting the fire during working hours at the factory, according to his relatives.

Shahejul Islam Shaju, a 19-year-old worker, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Saturday.

The victims in a plastic factory fire at Keraniganj in Dhaka were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

"He was supposed to quit his job at the factory at the end of this month. He had filled up the form to attend the SSC exams in February," said Shaju's father Nazrul Islam, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Among the eight victims at the DMCH’s burns unit, ‘Aslam’, 29, has 20 percent of his body burnt, ‘Shiraj’, 50, has 21 percent burns, ‘Sajid’, 29, has 10 percent burns, ‘Zakir’, 24, has 29 percent burns, ‘Sakhawat’, 26, has 22 percent burns, ‘Kishan’, 14, has 17 percent burns, ‘Bashir’, 19, has 20 percent burns and Lal Mia, 42, has 20 percent of his body burnt.

The plastics factory was operating without permission for five years, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

A case has been started against the owner of the factory, Haji Md Nazrul Islam, but police are yet to arrest him.