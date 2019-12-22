Keraniganj fire: 10 victims fight for their lives in hospital
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2019 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 01:25 PM BdST
None of the 10 surviving victims of a devastating fire at a plastics factory in Keraniganj are out of danger yet, according to doctors.
Two of the victims are in critical condition at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn And Plastic Surgery while the others are undergoing treatment in the HDU of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit.
A deadly fire ripped through the Prime Pet and Plastic Industry factory in Keraniganj’s Chunkutia on Dec 11. Firemen recovered one body from the debris of the factory on the day of the incident as the others died in hospital.
The death toll from the incident currently stands at 22.
There has been a slight improvement in the condition of ‘Shohag’, a 25-year-old victim of the fire receiving treatment at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute, according to his wife ‘Champa’.
"He is doing a bit better than before. He can move now and speak to me. The treatment here is very good," she said.
Another factory worker Feroz Uddin, 39, is being treated at the same hospital. A gas cylinder dropped to the ground and exploded, igniting the fire during working hours at the factory, according to his relatives.
Shahejul Islam Shaju, a 19-year-old worker, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Saturday.
The victims in a plastic factory fire at Keraniganj in Dhaka were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.
Among the eight victims at the DMCH’s burns unit, ‘Aslam’, 29, has 20 percent of his body burnt, ‘Shiraj’, 50, has 21 percent burns, ‘Sajid’, 29, has 10 percent burns, ‘Zakir’, 24, has 29 percent burns, ‘Sakhawat’, 26, has 22 percent burns, ‘Kishan’, 14, has 17 percent burns, ‘Bashir’, 19, has 20 percent burns and Lal Mia, 42, has 20 percent of his body burnt.
The plastics factory was operating without permission for five years, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.
A case has been started against the owner of the factory, Haji Md Nazrul Islam, but police are yet to arrest him.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Noakhali
- Condolences from world leaders pour in for Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
- RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
- Awami League must earn and retain people’s trust, says Hasina
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as fog disrupts air traffic
- Death toll climbs to 22 in Keraniganj factory fire
- Man arrested with firearm near venue of AL’s council in Dhaka
- Hasina inaugurates 21st Awami League council amid festivity
- Cold wave to grip northern Bangladesh for two more days
- Parliamentary panel is confused whether it can summon independent ACC
Most Read
- Awami League re-elects Hasina, Quader to lead party
- BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies at 83
- Condolences from world leaders pour in for Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
- Fazle Hasan Abed – a life lived for the people ends
- Editors Guild will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as fog disrupts air traffic
- Follow principle of sacrifice for a developed Bangladesh: Hasina to Awami League leaders
- RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
- Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station
- CRI exhibitions at Awami League council draw young crowds