EC sets Jan 30 for Dhaka city polls

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Dec 2019 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 05:22 PM BdST

The Election Commission has fixed January 30 for the elections to the bifurcated city corporations of Dhaka.

Chief Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the election schedule at the commission’s media centre on Sunday.

According to the schedule, election hopefuls have until Dec 31 to submit their nomination papers. The nominations will be scrutinised on Jan 2 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is Jan 9.

Voters will elect the mayors and councillors to the Dhaka North and South city corporations using electronic voting machines or EVMs to cast ballots.

