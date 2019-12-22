Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Noakhali
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2019 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 11:59 AM BdST
A suspected drug trafficker has died in a so-called shootout with police in Noakhali’s Shonaimuri Upazila.
The incident took place in Podipara village of the Upazila’s Amishpara Union at 1:30am on Sunday, said Shonaimuri Police Station OC Abdus Samad.
The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Ratan Mia. He had been implicated in 13 cases involving murder, drug trafficking and robbery.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the absconding Ratan from Shonapur area on Saturday afternoon, said OC Samad. Afterwards, based on ‘Ratan’s confessions,’ police conducted a night raid to recover ‘arms and drugs’ with Ratan in tow, he said.
Ratan was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Police recovered a pipe gun, four rounds of bullets and 31 yaba tablets from the spot, said the OC. Two policemen were also injured in the gunfight.
Police have started three cases over the incident.
