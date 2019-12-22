Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Noakhali

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Dec 2019 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 11:59 AM BdST

A suspected drug trafficker has died in a so-called shootout with police in Noakhali’s Shonaimuri Upazila.

The incident took place in Podipara village of the Upazila’s Amishpara Union at 1:30am on Sunday, said Shonaimuri Police Station OC Abdus Samad.

The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Ratan Mia. He had been implicated in 13 cases involving murder, drug trafficking and robbery.  

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the absconding Ratan from Shonapur area on Saturday afternoon, said OC Samad. Afterwards, based on ‘Ratan’s confessions,’ police conducted a night raid to recover ‘arms and drugs’ with Ratan in tow, he said.

“When police arrived in the area, the criminals opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the assailants fled the area and a bullet-ridden Ratan was found lying on the ground.”

Ratan was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Police recovered a pipe gun, four rounds of bullets and 31 yaba tablets from the spot, said the OC. Two policemen were also injured in the gunfight.

Police have started three cases over the incident.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Condolences pour in for Sir Fazle

RMG workers protest in Dhaka

AL must retain people's trust: Hasina

Cold snap sets in

Death toll in Keraniganj fire hits 22

Hasina inaugurates Awami League council

Man held with firearm near Suhrawardy Udyan

Two more days of cold wave

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.