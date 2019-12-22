Biting cold spell in Bangladesh likely to subside soon, says Met Office
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2019 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 12:27 PM BdST
Citizens of Dhaka and other regions of Bangladesh are continuing to experience a sharp chill in the aftermath of a cold wave.
A combination of a lack of sunlight and dense fog with high concentration of water vapour in the air is adding to the intensity of the ongoing cold spell.
The country’s lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded at 9 degree Celsius in Jashore, said Meteorologist Aftab Uddin. Dhaka recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degree Celsius.
Although a spell of cold weather is to be expected in winter, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department nevertheless offered hope of a respite to those suffering the most from it.
“The temperature is likely to increase a bit as the day wears on. Even though the temperatures in Jashore and Chuadanga are below 10 degree Celsius, the country is no longer in the midst of a cold wave and the mercury can be expected to rise soon,” said Aftab.
There is a chance of moderate rainfall in various parts of the country between Dec 25 and Dec 27 but it is unlikely to intensify the cold, he added.
WARNING:
