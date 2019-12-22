Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh bids final farewell to Sir Fazle Hasan Abed

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Dec 2019 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 02:19 PM BdST

People from all walks of life have paid their final respects to Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the founder of BRAC who committed his life to alleviating poverty in the country.

The remains of Sir Fazle were taken to Dhaka’s Army Stadium around 10:30am on Sunday where political leaders, social activists along with BRAC staffers and dignitaries gathered to pay homage to him.

He was later laid to rest at the Banani Graveyard after a namaz-e-janaza at the stadium.

Major Ashiqur Rahman, the PA to President Abdul Hamid’s military secretary, placed a wreath on Sir Fazle’s coffin on behalf of the head of state while Deputy Military Secretary Col Saifullah did the same on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mia and Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda also paid tribute to Sir Fazle at the stadium followed by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Alam Hanif, Bahauddin Nasim and other central leaders of the ruling party.

A delegation of the BNP led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also placed a wreath on Sir Fazle’s coffin.

Former Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, Deputy Vice Chancellor of BRAC University M Tanim , UN office in Dhaka, Bkash, Karitas, Bangla Academy and other political parties and social organisations also paid homage to the development icon who was laurelled globally for his work.

Sir Fazle breathed his last at 8:30 pm on Friday at Apollo Hospital. He was 83.

He founded in 1972 what was then Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee or BRAC, later changed into Brac, to support war-torn Bangladesh’s rebuilding efforts.

It eventually grew into the world’s largest indigenous NGO and a global brand in the development community.

In 2010, he was appointed Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George by the British Crown in recognition of his services to reducing poverty in Bangladesh and internationally.

The many prestigious awards won by Abed include Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership 1980.

He also won Spanish Order of Civil Merit and Leo Tolstoy International Gold Medal.

He was among the Fortune magazine list of the world’s 50 greatest leaders in 2014 and 2017.

Former US President Bill Clinton, former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Melinda Gates, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo remembered Sir Abed.

