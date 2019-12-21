RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay

Traffic in the area came to a standstill as workers began pouring onto the street in protest around 11am on Saturday.

The protesters later cleared the road around 3:30pm after police promised to take up their demands with the factory’s owners.

“More than 400 workers occupied the road in front of the Polwel Super Market from 11am, obstructing traffic on both sides of the road,” said DMP (Traffic North) airport zone Assistant Commissioner Sachin Moulik said.