Home > Bangladesh

RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Dec 2019 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2019 05:01 PM BdST

Workers of ‘Top Jeans Ltd’ have blocked Abdullahpur Road in Dhaka’s Uttara to press home various demands, including back pay and other allowances.

Traffic in the area came to a standstill as workers began pouring onto the street in protest around 11am on Saturday.

The protesters later cleared the road around 3:30pm after police promised to take up their demands with the factory’s owners.

 “More than 400 workers occupied the road in front of the Polwel Super Market from 11am, obstructing traffic on both sides of the road,” said DMP (Traffic North) airport zone Assistant Commissioner Sachin Moulik said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

AL must retain people's trust: Hasina

Cold snap sets in

Death toll in Keraniganj fire hits 22

Hasina inaugurates Awami League council

Man held with firearm near Suhrawardy Udyan

Two more days of cold wave

Panel unsure whether to call ACC

PM warns against manpower export fraud

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.