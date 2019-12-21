Death toll climbs to 22 in Keraniganj factory fire

The victim, identified as Sahejul Islam Saju, 19, died during treatment at the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.

Sahejul had 70 percent of his body burnt, the unit's resident physician Partha Shankar Pal said.

Ten others are undergoing treatment at the hospital, according to Pal.

A devastating fire gutted the Prime Pet and Plastic Industry factory in Keraniganj’s Chunkutia on Dec 11.

Firemen pulled out one body from the factory and 19 others injured in the incident subsequently died in the hospital.

The plastics factory was operating without permission for five years, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.