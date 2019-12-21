Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as fog disrupts air traffic

The weather is increasingly disrupting more lives as the number of patients, mostly children and the elderly, suffering from cold-related ailments at hospitals begins to mount.

Dhaka, like many other districts of the country, did not witness any sunlight on Saturday. Flights and river communication have been disrupted by dense fog.

The temperature is set to remain largely unchanged throughout the day, barring a slight increase in the mercury levels during daytime, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The country's lowest temperature on Saturday was recorded at 10.2 degree Celsius in Jashore, up from the 8.4 degree Celsius recorded in Chuadanga a day earlier.

The temperature in Dhaka plummeted to 12.2 degree Celsius on Saturday, compared with the previous day's 13.4 degree Celsius.

A cold wave is said to occur when the mercury drops below 10 degree Celsius. By that measure, the cold wave that had been gripping the country the last few days has passed.

But strong winds in the north-west along fog and a rise in the concentration of water vapour in the air is causing cooler temperatures, said Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman.

"This kind of weather is very normal at this time of the year. The intensity of the cold is likely to last another two days even with a slight increase in temperature."

Air traffic at the international airports in Dhaka and Chattogram was suspended for four hours on Saturday morning as thick fog covered the country's two major cities.

According to Dr Ayesha Akhter of the DGHS' Health Emergency Operations and Control Room , hospitals across the country are treating a growing number of patients with cold-related illnesses.

Over 6,000 patients have received treatment for diarrhoea at hospitals over the last three days while others suffered from respiratory infections, eye inflammation and skin diseases.