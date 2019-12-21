Awami League must earn and retain people’s trust, says Hasina

Addressing the party's councillors on the second day of the Awami League's 21st National Council on Saturday, Hasina said, "Everyone has to work with the aim of earning the people's trust so that they can freely vote for us and allow us to serve the country and fulfil the Father of the Nation's dream of a golden Bangladesh."

The Awami League's aim is to advance Bangladesh as a developed nation, said the party chief, adding, "We have taken steps with a few fixed goals in mind. The Awami League must also be built in the same way."

The country has made a lot of progress in the last 10 years but it still has a long way to go, according to Hasina.

"We still have a long way to go. Therefore, we need to make the party stronger. We must earn the people's trust. Those who are elected to power generally fail to maintain their popularity. But we have been able to do that. We have earned the people's trust and faith."

Highlighting the ideals that have shaped the Awami League's path forward, Hasina said, "Each and every councillor of the Awami League must remember that we have to take the country forward in line with ideals of Bangabandhu."

The presidents and general secretaries of the Awami League's 78 district chapters are set to present organisational reports to the council.