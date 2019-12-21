Awami League must earn and retain people’s trust, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2019 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2019 02:01 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Awami League to work toward maintaining the people's trust, which saw the party form government for a third term running, and building a prosperous Bangladesh as envisioned by her father Bangabandhu.
Addressing the party's councillors on the second day of the Awami League's 21st National Council on Saturday, Hasina said, "Everyone has to work with the aim of earning the people's trust so that they can freely vote for us and allow us to serve the country and fulfil the Father of the Nation's dream of a golden Bangladesh."
The Awami League's aim is to advance Bangladesh as a developed nation, said the party chief, adding, "We have taken steps with a few fixed goals in mind. The Awami League must also be built in the same way."
The country has made a lot of progress in the last 10 years but it still has a long way to go, according to Hasina.
"We still have a long way to go. Therefore, we need to make the party stronger. We must earn the people's trust. Those who are elected to power generally fail to maintain their popularity. But we have been able to do that. We have earned the people's trust and faith."
Highlighting the ideals that have shaped the Awami League's path forward, Hasina said, "Each and every councillor of the Awami League must remember that we have to take the country forward in line with ideals of Bangabandhu."
The presidents and general secretaries of the Awami League's 78 district chapters are set to present organisational reports to the council.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Awami League must earn and retain people’s trust, says Hasina
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as fog disrupts air traffic
- Death toll climbs to 22 in Keraniganj factory fire
- Man arrested with firearm near venue of AL’s council in Dhaka
- Hasina inaugurates 21st Awami League council amid festivity
- Cold wave to grip northern Bangladesh for two more days
- Parliamentary panel is confused whether it can summon independent ACC
- Hasina warns recruiting agencies against deception in sending workers abroad
- Bangladesh plans to review list of Pakistan wartime collaborators at local levels after fiasco
- Death toll climbs to 21 in Keraniganj factory fire
Most Read
- BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies at 83
- Hasina inaugurates 21st Awami League council amid festivity
- Cold wave to grip northern Bangladesh for two more days
- India's protesters cheered on by actors, artists and singers
- 'Why my baby?': How measles robbed Samoa of its young
- Earthquake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian Kashmir
- Awami League holding council to arrange arrows in its leadership quiver
- Man arrested with firearm near venue of AL’s council in Dhaka
- Supply crunch makes onion prices eye-watering again, say traders
- Six dead in deadliest day of Indian citizenship law protests