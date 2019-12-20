Parliamentary panel is confused whether it can summon independent ACC

The committee in a meeting on Oct 31 recommended summoning the ACC chairman, but a question has aroused whether it has the authority to do so.

It will discuss the issue in its next meeting, its Chairman Abdul Matin Khasru said aftr Thursday’s meeting.

Discussions about whether the committee can summon the ACC were on, he said.

The committee had in its last meeting expressed concerns and recommended summoning the ACC chief for taking no step against Bachchu despite specific directives from the High Court.

But neither any letter summoning the anti-graft body chief was sent nor did the issue was mentioned in the minutes of the meeting, an official said.

The committee decided to send a letter to the Cabinet Division instead asking it for a report on the progress of work to implement the High Court directives, according to the minutes of the committee’s last meeting.

The parliamentary committee then again discussed whether it can summon the chief of the ACC as it is an independent agency liable to the president only, the official told bdnews24.com.

“Besides this, the issue is not directly linked to the law ministry as the BASIC Bank is under the finance ministry, which can investigate or call them (ACC) over a scam in the bank,” he said.

Khasru presided over the meeting attended by Law Minister Anisul Huq, Shamsul Haque Tuku, Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Shameem Haider Patwary, Gloria Jharna Sarker.