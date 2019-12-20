Parliamentary panel is confused whether it can summon independent ACC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2019 12:18 AM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2019 12:18 AM BdST
The parliamentary standing committee on the law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry is yet to decide whether to summon the Anti-Corruption Commission chief for not taking any action against former BASIC Bank chairman Abdul Hye Bachchu over a loan scam.
The committee in a meeting on Oct 31 recommended summoning the ACC chairman, but a question has aroused whether it has the authority to do so.
It will discuss the issue in its next meeting, its Chairman Abdul Matin Khasru said aftr Thursday’s meeting.
Discussions about whether the committee can summon the ACC were on, he said.
But neither any letter summoning the anti-graft body chief was sent nor did the issue was mentioned in the minutes of the meeting, an official said.
The committee decided to send a letter to the Cabinet Division instead asking it for a report on the progress of work to implement the High Court directives, according to the minutes of the committee’s last meeting.
The parliamentary committee then again discussed whether it can summon the chief of the ACC as it is an independent agency liable to the president only, the official told bdnews24.com.
“Besides this, the issue is not directly linked to the law ministry as the BASIC Bank is under the finance ministry, which can investigate or call them (ACC) over a scam in the bank,” he said.
Khasru presided over the meeting attended by Law Minister Anisul Huq, Shamsul Haque Tuku, Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Shameem Haider Patwary, Gloria Jharna Sarker.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh plans to review list of Pakistan wartime collaborators at local levels after fiasco
- Death toll climbs to 21 in Keraniganj factory fire
- Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Four BNP leaders invited to AL national council
- BCL leader arrested over assault on journalist in Jamalpur
- Three killed after truck rams into autorickshaw in Mymensingh
- Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list
- Five killed, 30 injured in head-on collision between buses in Rajbari
- Follow chain of command in performing duty: Hasina to border guards
- Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism
Most Read
- Grameenphone owner sends legal notice to president for payment arbitration
- Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list
- A president impeached, and a nation convulsed
- Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism
- Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Govt to enforce single-digit bank lending rates from Jan 1, says Kamal
- Follow chain of command in performing duty: Hasina to border guards
- Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico'
- Pakistan court adds grisly ‘hang for three days' rider to Musharraf death sentence
- Australia records its hottest day. At least for now