Man arrested with firearm near venue of AL’s council in Dhaka

Nurul Islam Khan Russell, 40, was apprehended while he was entering Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan for the conference around 3:45pm on Friday, according to police.

He claimed to have travelled from Tangail to join the council, police said.

The arrest was made shortly after after Awami League President Hasina formally inaugurated the council.

“We’re looking into the matter,” DMP Deputy Commissioner Hasinuzzman told bdnews24.com.