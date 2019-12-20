Man arrested with firearm near venue of AL’s council in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2019 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2019 05:25 PM BdST
A man with an unlicensed firearm has been detained near the venue of the ruling Awami League’s ongoing 21st National Council.
Nurul Islam Khan Russell, 40, was apprehended while he was entering Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan for the conference around 3:45pm on Friday, according to police.
He claimed to have travelled from Tangail to join the council, police said.
The arrest was made shortly after after Awami League President Hasina formally inaugurated the council.
“We’re looking into the matter,” DMP Deputy Commissioner Hasinuzzman told bdnews24.com.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cold wave to grip northern Bangladesh for two more days
- Parliamentary panel is confused whether it can summon independent ACC
- Hasina warns recruiting agencies against deception in sending workers abroad
- Bangladesh plans to review list of Pakistan wartime collaborators at local levels after fiasco
- Death toll climbs to 21 in Keraniganj factory fire
- Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Four BNP leaders invited to AL national council
- BCL leader arrested over assault on journalist in Jamalpur
- Three killed after truck rams into autorickshaw in Mymensingh
- Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list
Most Read
- Grameenphone owner sends legal notice to president for payment arbitration
- Pakistan court adds grisly ‘hang for three days' rider to Musharraf death sentence
- Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
- Awami League holding council to arrange arrows in its leadership quiver
- Intellectuals arrested as more protests sweep India
- Three die in protests against new citizenship law in India
- Amnesty International asks govt to allow Khaleda access to health care as per UN rules
- Four BNP leaders invited to AL national council
- Bangladesh plans to review list of Pakistan wartime collaborators at local levels after fiasco
- IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city