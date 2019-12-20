Home > Bangladesh

Man arrested with firearm near venue of AL’s council in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Dec 2019 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2019 05:25 PM BdST

A man with an unlicensed firearm has been detained near the venue of the ruling Awami League’s ongoing 21st National Council.

Nurul Islam Khan Russell, 40, was apprehended while he was entering Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan for the conference around 3:45pm on Friday, according to police.

He claimed to have travelled from Tangail to join the council, police said.

The arrest was made shortly after after Awami League President Hasina formally inaugurated the council.

“We’re looking into the matter,” DMP Deputy Commissioner Hasinuzzman told bdnews24.com.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Two more days of cold wave

Panel unsure whether to call ACC

PM warns against manpower export fraud

File Photo: Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq speaking at the release of the first list of 10,789 Bengalis who had collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the 1971 Liberation War at his office in Dhaka on Dec 15, 2019. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Govt may review Razakar list locally

Death toll in Keraniganj fire hits 21

Bangladesh hit by cold wave

Four BNP leaders invited to AL council

BCL leader arrested over assault on journalist

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.