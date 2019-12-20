Hasina inaugurates 21st Awami League council amid festivity

Awami League President Hasina formally inaugurated the council by hoisting the national and party flags to a rendering of the national anthem at around 3:05 pm on Friday.

The main session of the council will be held at the Institution of Engineers where the ruling party’s new leadership will be elected on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of grassroots leaders and activists from across country have gathered at the Suhrawardy Udyan for the event.

Akram Hossain has travelled to Dhaka with his family all the way from Kushtia, braving the biting cold. His cap, tinged with green and red, boasts the emblem of a small boat -- the symbol of the Awami League. His wife and two children, too, are similarly clad in green and red.

Speaking to bdnews24.com in front of the entrance to Suhrawardy Udyan at the TSC on Friday, Akram said, "I love this party (Awami League). I always dress this way for the council to reflect the theme of the boat. This time I've come with my and two sons."

The 21st National Council of the ruling Awami League is bedecked in an array of colours with over 60,000 leaders and activists, including 7,000 councillors and 7,500 delegates, from up and down the country expected to be in attendance.

A festive air permeated Suhrawardy Udyan as thousands of party loyalists began streaming into the venue from 9am ahead of the start of the two-day programme.

An ongoing cold wave in the capital has done little to temper their enthusiasm surrounding the triennial event. Chants of 'Joy Bangla' rang out as lines of activists made their way in amid last-minute preparations on stage for the inauguration ceremony.

Sirajul Haque, the president of Awami League's Australia chapter, flew back home for the conference a few days ago. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing efforts to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh will be further bolstered by a new leadership," he said.

Many activists, sporting scarves and cap with shades of red and green, queued up outside the Suhrawardy Udyan carrying festoons and banners containing pictures of central leaders.

Iftekhar Hossain Babul, president of Bangabandhu Parishad's Abu Dhabi unit, stood in line outside the Ramna Kali Mandir gate.



"Bangladesh is thriving under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I hope the country makes even more progress through this council," he told bdnews24.com.