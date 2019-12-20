Home > Bangladesh

Cold wave to grip northern Bangladesh for two more days

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Dec 2019 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2019 12:24 PM BdST

A cold wave that has gripped the north-western part of the country is set to linger for two more days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The northern wind has caused temperatures to drop in the middle of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka. 

The country’s lowest temperature on Friday was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while the mercury dropped to 13.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, according to the Met Office.

The temperature increased a little on Friday but the cold wave will persist for another two days, Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told bdnews24.com. days, he said.

The cold wave has been sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Jashore and Chuadanga since Wednesday and is likely to spread further, the Met Office said.

Highway police have cautioned travellers about the risk of accidents by highlighting the forecast of foggy and cloudy weather.

Visibility in national and regional highways has dropped due to fog hampering drivers' view of pedestrians and vehicles coming from the opposite direction and increasing the possibility of  road accidents, the Highway Police said in a notice. They urged drivers to use fog lights and to drive cautiously.

Water transport services are also being hindered by heavy fog which disrupted ferry operations along the Paturia-Daulatdia route for seven hours on Friday.

A cold wave is said to occur when temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius -- a regular phenomon during winter, the Met Office said.

There will be another medium cold wave at the end of December, said meteorologists.

