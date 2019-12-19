Three killed after truck rams into autorickshaw in Mymensingh

The incident took place on the Mymensingh-Fulpur highway in Shashar Bazar area of the upazila at 9am on Thursday, said Tarakanda Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman.

The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Rubel Mia. Police could not immediately identify the passengers.

The autorickshaw was heading towards Mymensingh, said OC Mizanur. Three

people were killed on the spot after a Haluaghat-bound truck hit the autorickshaw, he added.

The accident might have occurred due to dense fog in the area, said Mizanur.