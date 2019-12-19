Three killed after truck rams into autorickshaw in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Dec 2019 11:18 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 11:18 AM BdST
An autorickshaw driver and two passengers have died after a truck rammed into the vehicle in Mymensingh’s Tarakanda Upazila.
The incident took place on the Mymensingh-Fulpur highway in Shashar Bazar area of the upazila at 9am on Thursday, said Tarakanda Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman.
The autorickshaw was heading towards Mymensingh, said OC Mizanur. Three
people were killed on the spot after a Haluaghat-bound truck hit the autorickshaw, he added.
The accident might have occurred due to dense fog in the area, said Mizanur.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed after truck rams into autorickshaw in Mymensingh
- Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list
- Five killed, 30 injured in head-on collision between buses in Rajbari
- Follow chain of command in performing duty: Hasina to border guards
- Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism
- High Court orders arrest of criminals after arson attack on street child
- Death toll climbs to 20 in Keraniganj factory fire
- Court orders PEC tests for expelled students by Dec 28
- Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani
- Fury as freedom fighters are listed as wartime Pakistan collaborators
Most Read
- Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani
- Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism
- PM Hasina instructs ministries to correct list of wartime collaborators
- Chinese woman is fraudulently enrolled as a voter in Bangladesh
- Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law
- Five killed, 30 injured in head-on collision between buses in Rajbari
- Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi
- Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list
- High Court orders arrest of criminals after arson attack on street child
- PM’s Military Secretary Zainul Abedin dies at 59