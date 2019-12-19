Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list

The list, published on the eve of the Victory Day, was later withdrawn by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Wednesday amid widespread criticism over its inclusion of a gazetted freedom fighter and family members of martyrs.

A few hours after the retraction, Hasina lamented the whole debacle during her opening remarks at the meeting of Awami League's Central Working Committee at Ganabhaban.

Sympathising with the family members of freedom fighters and martyrs whose names appeared in the list, the prime minister said: "I will say to those who are hurt and troubled by the list that there is nothing to be disappointed about. The families of freedom fighters and martyrs will always be held in high regard. They will always be revered by the people."

"It's very normal for a person to be hurt. There is nothing more hurtful for people whose family members were martyred, who've sacrificed so much and fought for the country's independence, than being called Razakars."

According to Hasina, the list is no way one of wartime collaborators as there already are separate gazettes identifying members of anti-liberation forces such as Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams.

"I want to say clearly that no freedom fighter will be branded a Razakar. It can't happen. It's impossible, at least during my time. We will never allow this to happen."

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Dec 15 published a list of 10,987 anti-liberation operatives. It became the subject of much conjecture, particularly in Barguna, Rajshahi and Bogura, where Awami League and freedom fighter leaders expressed astonishment at finding local freedom fighters enlisted as Razakars. There have also been demonstrations against the list in some parts of the country.

Highlighting an initiative to amend the list, Hasina said, "I have spoken to the home minister today about amending the list. I spoke with him yesterday as well. The Liberation War Affairs minister has also been told. Appropriate measures will be taken over the matter."