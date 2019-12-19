Hasina warned officials against rushing release of collaborators' list
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Dec 2019 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 12:06 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she had told the authorities not to rush into releasing a list of collaborators who had worked with the Pakistan army during the Bangladesh's Liberation War.
The list, published on the eve of the Victory Day, was later withdrawn by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Wednesday amid widespread criticism over its inclusion of a gazetted freedom fighter and family members of martyrs.
A few hours after the retraction, Hasina lamented the whole debacle during her opening remarks at the meeting of Awami League's Central Working Committee at Ganabhaban.
Sympathising with the family members of freedom fighters and martyrs whose names appeared in the list, the prime minister said: "I will say to those who are hurt and troubled by the list that there is nothing to be disappointed about. The families of freedom fighters and martyrs will always be held in high regard. They will always be revered by the people."
"It's very normal for a person to be hurt. There is nothing more hurtful for people whose family members were martyred, who've sacrificed so much and fought for the country's independence, than being called Razakars."
According to Hasina, the list is no way one of wartime collaborators as there already are separate gazettes identifying members of anti-liberation forces such as Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams.
"I want to say clearly that no freedom fighter will be branded a Razakar. It can't happen. It's impossible, at least during my time. We will never allow this to happen."
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Dec 15 published a list of 10,987 anti-liberation operatives. It became the subject of much conjecture, particularly in Barguna, Rajshahi and Bogura, where Awami League and freedom fighter leaders expressed astonishment at finding local freedom fighters enlisted as Razakars. There have also been demonstrations against the list in some parts of the country.
Highlighting an initiative to amend the list, Hasina said, "I have spoken to the home minister today about amending the list. I spoke with him yesterday as well. The Liberation War Affairs minister has also been told. Appropriate measures will be taken over the matter."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Five killed, 30 injured in head-on collision between buses in Rajbari
- Follow chain of command in performing duty: Hasina to border guards
- Bangladesh retracts list of wartime collaborators amid criticism
- High Court orders arrest of criminals after arson attack on street child
- Death toll climbs to 20 in Keraniganj factory fire
- Court orders PEC tests for expelled students by Dec 28
- Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani
- Fury as freedom fighters are listed as wartime Pakistan collaborators
- Chinese woman is fraudulently enrolled as a voter in Bangladesh
- ICT prosecutors ask who are behind Razakar list
Most Read
- Chinese woman is fraudulently enrolled as a voter in Bangladesh
- PM’s Military Secretary Zainul Abedin dies at 59
- Fury as freedom fighters are listed as wartime Pakistan collaborators
- Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani
- Bhasan Char housing project for Rohingya exceeds budget target by Tk 7.83 billion
- Govt pays Moon Cinema Hall owner Tk 1 billion in cheque
- ICT prosecutors ask who are behind Razakar list
- PM Hasina instructs ministries to correct list of wartime collaborators
- Why the State Department has largely been muted on India’s moves against Muslims
- Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi