Four BNP leaders invited to AL national council

Ziauddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, central sub-committee member of Awami League, went to the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office around 11:30am on Thursday.

He handed over the invitation letters to BNP’s Assistant Information and Research Secretary Riaz Uddin Nosu.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Moudud Ahmed and Mirza Abbas have been invited to join the event, said Nosu.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader signed the invitation cards on behalf of his party.

The Awami League will organise its 21st National Council at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday.