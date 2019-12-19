Death toll climbs to 21 in Keraniganj factory fire

The victim, identified as Mofizul Islam, 45, died during treatment at the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.

Mofizul had 40 percent of his body burnt, the unit's resident physician Partha Shankar Pal said.

A devastating fire gutted the Prime Pet and Plastic Industry factory in Keraniganj’s Chunkutia on Dec 11.

Firemen pulled out one body from the factory and 19 others injured in the incident subsequently died in the hospital.

Eleven others are undergoing treatment at the hospital, according to Pal.

The plastics factory was operating without permission for five years, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.