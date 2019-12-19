Home > Bangladesh

Death toll climbs to 21 in Keraniganj factory fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Dec 2019 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 06:08 PM BdST

Another victim of a deadly fire at a plastics factory in Keraniganj has succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to 21.

The victim, identified as Mofizul Islam, 45, died during treatment at the burns unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.

Mofizul had 40 percent of his body burnt, the unit's resident physician Partha Shankar Pal said.

A devastating fire gutted the Prime Pet and Plastic Industry factory in Keraniganj’s Chunkutia on Dec 11.

Firemen pulled out one body from the factory and 19 others injured in the incident subsequently died in the hospital.

Eleven others are undergoing treatment at the hospital, according to Pal.

The plastics factory was operating without permission for five years, according to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BCL leader arrested over assault on journalist

 3 die in Mymensingh road crash

PM warned against rushing with collaborators' list

5 die in Rajbari road crash

Maintain chain of command: Hasina tells BGB

List of collaborators suspended

Arrest attackers who set street child on fire: HC

Death toll rises to 20 in Keraniganj fire

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.