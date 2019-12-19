Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh

The country’s lowest temperature on Thursday was recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, according to the Met Office.

The cold wave has been sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Jashore and Chuadanga since Wednesday.

The mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, Ishwardi, Naogaon’s Badalgachhi, Kurigram’s Rajarhat and Jashore.

Thursday’s lowest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.

The cold spell in those regions will continue in the next 24 hours with a forecast of a slight fall in temperatures in the night, the Met Office said.

A temperature below 10 degrees Celsius is considered a cold wave while 6 degrees Celsius or below is a severe cold wave.

The mercury had a sudden fall in the capital on Wednesday afternoon with cold winds blowing. The weather remained the same on Thursday, bringing sufferings to the lower-income group.

“The temperature may fall further at night in the next few days. The cold wave is likely to continue over the north-western region of the country,” said Aftab Uddin, a meteorologist.

The Met official expected the cold spells to continue until Dec 21.