Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Dec 2019 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 04:59 PM BdST
The first cold wave of this winter season has swept across the northern districts.
The country’s lowest temperature on Thursday was recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, according to the Met Office.
The cold wave has been sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Jashore and Chuadanga since Wednesday.
The mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, Ishwardi, Naogaon’s Badalgachhi, Kurigram’s Rajarhat and Jashore.
The cold spell in those regions will continue in the next 24 hours with a forecast of a slight fall in temperatures in the night, the Met Office said.
The mercury had a sudden fall in the capital on Wednesday afternoon with cold winds blowing. The weather remained the same on Thursday, bringing sufferings to the lower-income group.
The Met official expected the cold spells to continue until Dec 21.
