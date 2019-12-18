Two arrested over murder of Chinese businessman in Banani

Abdur Rauf, 26, and Enamul Haque, 27, were arrested in Dhaka’s Gulshan area on Tuesday night, said Detective Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Moshiur Rahman.

However, officer Moshiur did not provide details about their identities or their roles in the murder. More information will be provided later through a press conference, he said.

The body of Gaoxian Hui, 47, was found buried in a ground next to his residence in the capital on Dec 11.

He lived with his family on the fifth floor of a 10-storey house in Banani.

Hui was involved in stone business and invested in different projects, including the Padma Bridge and Payra port.

He had some Chinese partners along with Bangladeshis, Moshiur told bdnews24.com on Friday.

A Bangladeshi man had embezzled $550,000 or over Tk 46 million from Hui, said Moshiur.

Many people owe him money. Some of them had already embezzled the money while some others were trying to do the same, he said.

We initially suspect that the culprits murdered him to embezzle his properties and money. Some Chine nationals might be involved in the murder along with Bangladeshis. People close to him, not any outsider, may be responsible for the murder,” he said.

Zhang Shn-Hong, a friend of Hui, started a case against unidentified assailants over his murder with Banani police station on Dec 11.

Law enforcers had earlier detained three people, including his driver, from his house for interrogation but none of them have been shown arrested in the case so far.

He might have been strangled to death, said Sohail Mahmud, head of the forensic division of Dhaka Medical.