ICT prosecutors ask who are behind Razakar list
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2019 01:05 AM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 01:09 AM BdST
The prosecutors of the International Crimes Tribunal have condemned the listing of many freedom fighters as war time collaborators of the Pakistani forces.
The list has the name of Md Gholam Arif, an advocate in Rajshahi.
ICT Chief Prosecutor Ghulam Arieff Tipoo believes it is him the list named.
His colleagues have called for an investigation to find out how the name of the Ekushey Padak-winning Language Movement hero and freedom fighter “made its way to the list”.
“I have come here with a heavy heart alongside my colleagues, including the learned prosecutors. I am speechless, astonished, shocked, and feeling insulted,” Tipoo said at a press conference at his office on Tuesday.
“I don’t understand from where they got this much power. It seems the evil forces supporting the war criminals and opposing the independence have remained at the Liberation War affairs ministry and are doing these things deliberately,” he said.
Besides Tipoo, income tax lawyer Abdus Salam and Mia Mohsin were included in the portion for Rajshahi Division of the list released by the ministry on the eve of the Victory Day on Sunday, the chief prosecutor of the ICT said, noting that several members of Salam’s family were killed during the war.
The 89-year-old lawyer demanded legal steps to find out who were behind naming the freedom fighters and pro-liberation people on the list.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published the first list of 10,789 paid members of Razakar, Al-Badr and Al-Shams forces on Dec 15 after 48 years.
The list has been the subject of much conjecture as it included a number of gazetted freedom fighters and the widow of a martyr.
Reading out a statement, he said the authorities showed an example of extreme negligence by publishing the list without any review.
Another ICT Prosecutor, Zead-Al-Malum, alleged the anti-liberation forces infiltrated different ministries and were trying to sabotage the efforts to try the war criminals.
“There were conspiracies from the beginning. Now it has only come out in the public,” he said.
