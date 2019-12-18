Home > Bangladesh

Five killed, 30 injured in head-on collision between buses in Rajbari

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Dec 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 07:49 PM BdST

A head-on collision between two buses has left five people dead and at least 30 others injured in Rajbari’s Kalukhali.

The accident took place on the Rajbari-Kushtia highway around 4pm on Wednesday, said Kalukhali Police OC Kamrul Hasan.

The authorities have only identified two of the fatalities so far. They are Mizanur Rahman, a native of Bahadurpur in Rajbari’s Pangsha Upazila, and Forman Mondol from Kushtia’s Kumarkhali Upazila.

The fatal crash in Kalukhali’s Gandhimara involved a Kushtia-bound Lalon Paribahan bus from Dhaka and a Daulatdia-bound bus, operated by Arif Paribahan, according to OC Kamrul.

“Two people were killed on the spot while two others died in hospital. Another victim died on the way to Faridpur,” said Kamrul.

The injured are being treated at various hospitals, including Faridpur Medical College Hospital, Rajbari Sadar Hospital, Kalukhali Upazila Health Complex and Pangsha Health Complex.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Death toll rises to 20 in Keraniganj fire

Anger over list of collaborators

2 held over murder of Chinese businessman

Chinese woman enrolled as a voter

Who are behind Razakar list? ICT prosecutors

Moon Cinema Hall’s owner receives Tk 1bn cheque

Photo: Yasin Kabir Joy

No anti-liberation plot will succeed: PM

Honking continues defying ban

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.