Five killed, 30 injured in head-on collision between buses in Rajbari
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Dec 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2019 07:49 PM BdST
A head-on collision between two buses has left five people dead and at least 30 others injured in Rajbari’s Kalukhali.
The accident took place on the Rajbari-Kushtia highway around 4pm on Wednesday, said Kalukhali Police OC Kamrul Hasan.
The authorities have only identified two of the fatalities so far. They are Mizanur Rahman, a native of Bahadurpur in Rajbari’s Pangsha Upazila, and Forman Mondol from Kushtia’s Kumarkhali Upazila.
The fatal crash in Kalukhali’s Gandhimara involved a Kushtia-bound Lalon Paribahan bus from Dhaka and a Daulatdia-bound bus, operated by Arif Paribahan, according to OC Kamrul.
“Two people were killed on the spot while two others died in hospital. Another victim died on the way to Faridpur,” said Kamrul.
The injured are being treated at various hospitals, including Faridpur Medical College Hospital, Rajbari Sadar Hospital, Kalukhali Upazila Health Complex and Pangsha Health Complex.
